PLYMOUTH - After a scoring bonanza during the Blueberry Festival, Plymouth’s boys soccer team found itself on the short end Thursday night.
Although the Rockies’ defense played well, they were on the defensive for the majority of the game and 15th-ranked (Class 3A) Goshen was able to take the 2-0 Northern Lakes Conference win at Kindt Soccerplex.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” said Plymouth head coach Grant Masson. “We may have been complacent after (two, one-sided wins) Saturday. We played flat. We can definitely play better.”
Behind the play of defenders Oscar Mendoza, Zach Truitt, and Jesus Matute, Plymouth was able to keep the Redhawks in check during the first half and at intermission it was still a draw, 0-0.
Goshen used a flip pass over the Rockie defense to Ricardo Garcia about nine minutes after the break and the Goshen midfielder broke the ice with a boot past a diving Nate Hutsell. Seven minutes later, Cruz Garcia had a rebound goal for the final tally.
“They owned the midfield most of the game and that was the difference,” added Masson. “We tried everything we knew to break that midfield barrier, but they were first to the ball.”
Plymouth was outshot, 16-5, but had a couple of late opportunities during scrambles in front of the net, but came away empty-handed. The best look of the night was a rocket by Mendoza in the 71st minute that went over the goal.
“I think they wanted it more than we did,” said Masson. “But give Goshen credit. They are a great team and bounced back after their loss to Northridge. It just wasn’t to be.”
Plymouth is off for almost a week now, traveling to 11th-ranked (Class A) Argos next Wednesday. The team is hosting the 1st annual PK Shootout tonight at 5 p.m. The fundraiser will include food, music, and a chance to score a goal. All proceeds go towards the soccer program.
• GOSHEN 2, PLYMOUTH 0
At Plymouth
G - Ricardo Garcia 49th min.
G - Cruz Garcia 56th min.
Shots: Plymouth 5, Goshen 16
Saves: Plymouth 3 (Nate Hutsell), Goshen 2 (Fernando Salazar)
Fouls: Plymouth 16, Goshen 8
Corner kicks: Plymouth 2, Goshen 1
Yellow cards: Plymouth 1 (Mendoza), Goshen 1 (Cruz)
Records: Plymouth 5-2-1, Goshen 4-2