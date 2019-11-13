GOSHEN — Plymouth’s co-champs of the NLC placed six first team members on the all conference squad and Rockie coach John Barron shares coach of the year honors in the NLC.
The Plymouth offense had five members named to the first team headed up by senior quarterback Joe Barron and fellow seniors offensive lineman Andrew Himes, wide receiver Seth Rundell and another of Barron’s favorite targets junior wide receiver Jacob Reichard.
Senior Joe Styers made the squad as a two way player as a wide receiver on offense and a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
Senior Nick Craft’s season at linebacker was rewarded with an first team all conference nod.
The Rockies also placed three seniors on the honorable mention team with center Armando Chantea, lineman Kendall Himes, wide receiver Garrett Schrameyer. Junior running back Ivan Winkle rounded out the Rockies named to the team.
Head coach John Barron shared coach of the year honors with Concord’s Craig Koehler who’s team also shared the championship with the Rockies.
Plymouth finished the year with a 6-1 record in the NLC