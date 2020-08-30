KOKOMO — It was another tough night at the office for Plymouth's Rockies as they continue to struggle with consistency falling on the road to Kokomo 34-18
"We need to find a way to win ballgames and we haven't put ourselves in a position to do that," said Plymouth head coach John Barron.
"We had a couple plays on fourth down where if we stop them it is literally our ball and somehow it turns into a touchdown," he said. "We seem to be our own worst enemy with penalties. First down and fourth down killed us tonight."
To that point, the WildKats were 6 of 6 in fourth-down conversions on the night. Two of those were for touchdowns.