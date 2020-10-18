GOSHEN - All good things must come to an end and that happened to the Plymouth Rockies boys soccer team’s historic season in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Goshen Regional Saturday morning, losing to Chesterton, 2-0.
“I feel really sad for them right now because this was a special season for them,” said former Rockies head coach and current PHS vice principal Josh Martin, who was filling for head coach Grant Masson while he continues his quarantine due to contact tracing for the coronavirus. “We had hope to be playing for a regional championship and into semi-state next week. We thought we had the stuff to make it happen. This Goshen Regional is really brutal though. There are a lot of good teams feeding into it.”
Third-ranked Chesterton was one of three in the four-team field ranked in the top 10 (Plymouth coming in at No. 7) and showed why with two first-half goals, while shutting down the Rockies’ potent offense.