PLYMOUTH - If it wasn't turning the corner it was certainly a step in the right direction as Plymouth's Rockies got in the win column for the first time this season with a 37-13 victory over Wawasee.
"I'm so happy for our kids and the coaches and our parents for just hanging in there," said Plymouth head coach John Barron. "It's been rough on the scoreboard for us. It hasn't been negative. I haven't seen our kids pout. I haven't seen them be anything other than wanting to get better."
