PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's boys soccer team went 14-0-1 undefeated on the season after beating conference rivals Wawasee 8-2 at the Kindt Soccerplex.
Plymouth also had a perfect record in the Northern Lakes Conference and won the NLC title with a 7-0 record.
The Rockies got a slow start to the game on a cold and rainy night in Plymouth. Selvin Pagoada would not show the effects of the weather and scored five goals on the night.
Plymouth came out in the second half and put in an unrivaled offensive performance scoring six more goals.
Also scoring was Jose Rosas, Alex Baca, and Captain, Eddie Mendoza.
The Rockies enter Sectional play on Monday in the early game against Michigan City at South Bend Riley.
The JV Rockies also won 7-0.
Goals:
Selvin Pagoada--5
Jose Rosas
Alex Baca
Eddie Mendoza
Assists:
Ariel Matute
Jose Rosas--2
Miguel Contreras--2
Selvin Pagoada