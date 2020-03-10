PLYMOUTH — Plymouth High School wrestler, Graham Calhoun has been selected to compete in an All-Star Classic Dual.
Team Indiana has invited Graham to be part of their team and they will compete against other High School seniors that have been placed on Team Illinois. This All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday-March 15th at 1 p.m., located at Notre Dame College Prep High School-Niles, Illinois.
Calhoun joins five other Rockie Wrestlers that have represented Team Indiana in this prestigious event. Wrestlers like Josh Hutchens (1994), Kyle Condon (1994), Matt Arveson (2000), Dan Denaut (1998), Damon Howe (2011).