The 2019 Plymouth Rockies football season started with a seven-on-seven matchup with CMA Friday and in just one week, the Rockies football radio auction fundraiser will take place on WTCA from 9 a.m to 4 p.m
All money raised goes directly to the Plymouth High School Athletic Department to help in supporting with safe equipment, meals for games on the road, the team senior trip and other team needs.
The auction relies on donated items and services to make the radio auction a success.
The auction will be broadcast on WTCA 1050AM and 106.1FM on June 2, call the station at 574-936-4096 to get a bid number and then listen to try to win hundreds of great items to help the football program at Plymouth High School.
You can get more information or donate items for the auction by contacting Ashley Garcia, Rockies football team mom at 574-286-8475.