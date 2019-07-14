SOUTH BEND — After Brennen Davis and the South Bend Cubs beat the Quad Cities River Bandits on a walk-off home run last night to open the series, the club hoped they could mount another comeback on Sunday afternoon in game two at Four Winds Field.
With a 5-2 Quad Cities lead after four innings of play, it looked like the River Bandits had a solid grasp and would be sure to force a rubber game tomorrow. South Bend made it interesting, as they put the game tying run on base in the bottom of the 9th inning with the winning run at the plate. The River Bandits eventually shut the door and beat the Cubs 6-4.
Sunday’s game got started in a positive way for South Bend. They plated a run in each of the 2nd and 3rd innings and held a 2-0 grasp on Quad Cities. With one of their best starting pitchers Riley Thompson on the mound, the Cubs hoped he could shut the door.
Thompson struggled with command early, but worked a 1-2-3 top of the 3rd inning with two strikeouts. He again fought through command issues in the bottom of the 4th. Quad Cities plated five of their six runs in the inning with three hits, two walks, and a pair of RBI groundouts.
The Cubs were on the verge of getting Thompson off the hook, as the bullpen kept the game within reach with their continued success on Sunday. Righty Casey Ryan tossed 3.1 innings of one run baseball. Then right-hander Ivan Medina pitched the final two frames of shutout ball.
South Bend had a chance to win it in the 9th, but closer Devin Conn finished off the day with a strikeout of Andy Weber. With the loss, the Cubs fall to 49-42 on the season and a 12-11 second half record. They will have the opportunity to win the series tomorrow in the rubber game at 1:05 PM. Lefty Brendon Little will take the ball for the Cubs.