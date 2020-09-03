PLYMOUTH - Two losses on the road have the Plymouth Rockies looking forward to their home opener, kind of.
While lining up against two very good football teams on the road to start the season, they will have their hands full coming back home Friday night with another very good team in Warsaw. It's also the opening night of NLC action with a historical rivalry that has been even more heated the past few years.
What Plymouth coach John Barron has seen of his team live and on film is puzzling.
"The thing that stands out is that we are a pretty good team," he said. "I see us getting off the ball on both sides. I see us running to the ball. I see us giving good effort."
