PLYMOUTH — Riley's Wildcats spoiled a festive night at Plymouth beating the Pilgrims by a 55-36 final.
Before the game friends, family, former players and administrators paid tribute to Plymouth Assistant AD John Scott for his years of service to Plymouth athletics. Scott will be retiring on Jan. 2.
That was about all the Pilgrim fans had to cheer for as Riley jumped out to a big first-quarter lead that would really never be challenged.
"The word for me is lifeless," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "I felt like we had a lifeless effort tonight and it's disappointing. You had the night set up with returning home from a big conference win, a lot of people excited to be here for John and his ceremony, a lot of former players here and it was just a lifeless effort."
It was rough going from the start as Riley forced five first-quarter turnovers and outrebounded the Pilgrims by a 9-2 margin on the way to an 18-3 lead at the first break.
Wildcat star Blake Wesley would get into some foul trouble in the second quarter that would give life to the Plymouth effort, but not enough to climb out of the first quarter hole.
"That's what's frustrating. We felt like we had moments," said Bales. "We missed some layups that could have made it interesting but again those turn into transition buckets when we don't finish plays."
"Rebounding and turnovers we knew would be huge keys," said Bales. "There were times even when we didn't turn it over I felt like we were just panicky," said Bales. "It was a real lack of confidence. You have to go out and play with confidence and we lacked that tonight."
"We saw a lot of passion against NorthWood but the shots were going in and we have to play with passion no matter what."
Plymouth's late second-quarter push was all there would be for the Pilgrims as Riley simply overpowered them in the second half.
"They executed better than us and it was just a rough performance for us," said Bales.
"I think Easton Strain deserves a lot of credit," he said. "If there was a loose ball to be had he was diving on it. For a freshman to do that it's impressive. Brady Hissong on a night when his shots weren't falling he really continues to do a lot of good things on both ends of the court."
While Riley's Division I recruit Wesley had a relatively quiet night by his standards, Riley was simply a different team when he was on the floor.
"Even at the end e could have been someone going for his points and you see him dropping off great passes and assists," said Bales. "The ability of your best player to make others better it makes him a special player."
Plymouth is 3-5 and will be in action again next Friday as they host their shootout welcoming Knox, Whitko, and Jimtown to Plymouth for a full day of basketball.
•RILEY 55, PLYMOUTH 36
at Plymouth
Plymouth 3 12 19 36
Riley 18 25 39 55
Plymouth (36) — Hunter 1 0-0 2, Cam Weidner 0 0-0 0, Styers 1 1-1 3, Yoder 0 0-0 0, Reichard 5 1-3 13, Hissong 1 0-0 3, Caden Weidner 0 0-0 0, Houin 0 0-0 0, Barron 1 0-0 2, Strain 4 1-1 9, Schadek 0 0-0 0, Aker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 36.
Riley (55) — Wesley 4 4-4 13, Adams 0 0-0 0, Love 1 0-0 2, Robles II 4 2-2 10, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Autry 2 0-0 4, Lee 0 1-2 1, Copley 7 0-0 17, Stumpf 4 0-0 9. Totals 23 7-9 55.
Rebounds — Plymouth 21 (Hissong 5), Riley 29 (Copley 7).
Assists — Plymouth 6, (Hissong 2), Riley 8 (Wesley 2).
Steals — Plymouth 3 (Hissong 2), Riley 4 (Love 3).
Turnovers — Plymouth 10, Riley 5
Fouls (Fouled out) — Plymouth 9, Riley 7.