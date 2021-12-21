PLYMOUTH - Plymouth continued to move forward once again against a talented opponent as they dropped a home contest to South Bend Riley 57-44.
The Pilgrims were able to keep control of the tempo for most of the game but the athleticism of the Wildcats would be too much in the second half.
"It was a physical basketball game and we sure didn't back down tonight and that's what you are looking for," said Plymouth coach Joel Grindle. "I think that they were coming in wanting to bully us as in 'we'll just pressure you and go lay up fest' but our kids competed and got after it."
