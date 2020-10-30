ARGOS - There is always the team mantra of being "family" but in the case of Argos soccer it goes a lot deeper than that.
Over the years many family members have shared the field at the same time. This year twins Colton and Cam Markley are a big part of the Dragon success, along with Sean and Mike Richard.
Mike was the hero a week ago burying the winning score in a double-overtime semi-state win and has been a catalyst for the Dragons during their second run for a state title.
This year freshman brother Sean stepped in to share some of the spotlight, showing flashes of his skill that will continue to develop over the next four years.
