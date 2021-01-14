HAMLET - Not even a pandemic could stop Mercedes Rhodes.
Sure, it slowed her down like it has all high school sporting events for almost a year now, but the senior standout for the Oregon-Davis girls basketball team etched her name onto the top of the record books Thursday night.
With 26 points against Argos, Rhodes became the school’s all-time leading scorer - boy or girl - surpassing Ashley Campbell’s 1,867 career total set in 2014. Rhodes stands at 1,871 and counting.
