WALKERTON — In July of 2018 Teresa and Robert Mago woke up to the greatest nightmare any parent could suffer.
Their son Zac passed away on July 5 of that year from sudden cardiac arrest one week shy of his 18th birthday.
An outstanding basketball player, student and friend to many Zac's parents resolved to keep the memory of their son alive by doing all they could to help other parents to not have to go through what they did.
Sudden cardiac arrest that claimed Zac's life is a silent killer that strikes many times with no signs or symptoms, most commonly among those you would least suspect of heart issues — athletes. Regular heart screenings for young athletes are important to early detection and prevention.
