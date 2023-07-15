PLYMOUTH - A few days ago Clayton Adamson was wondering where his offense would come from. In the last 72 hours, he found something as the Post 27 Diamond Spyders rose up for 10 more runs, after a 13-run game the night before, and beat Kokomo Post 6 to win the Junior American Legion regional title.
Post 27 takes the Legion regional title
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
