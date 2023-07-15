PLYMOUTH - Plymouth Post 27 Junior Spyders defeated Kokomo Post 6 13-0 on Friday thanks in part to seven runs in the fourth inning.
Latest News
- Post 27 headed for regional championship
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Elkhart Co. Purdue Extension offers “Matter of Balance” educational series
- Post 27 comes from behind for a wild win
- Sen. Mike Bohacek addresses housing needs
- Local players named Northern League All Stars
- Sleep Schedule Consistency
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.