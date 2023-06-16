PLYMOUTH - Plymouth’s Post 27 Spyders took command and sailed to a win over Portage Post 430 at Bill Nixon Field by a 7-2 final.
Post 27 glides to win over Portage Post 430
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
