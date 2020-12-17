PLYMOUTH - Lady Pilgrims senior volleyball standout Miranda German has made her college choice as she announced on Wednesday that she will be attending Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.
For German who was a four-year letter winner at Plymouth, it's the culmination of a lot of hard work over a lot of years.
"It feels awesome when you work really hard for something," said German. "I've been working since I was in the fourth grade hoping that I could play in college like my sister (who played at Trine University)."
