PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's Avery Christy will take her volleyball skills and continue her education at DePauw University in the fall.
"Their volleyball team is very talented," she said. "I've always put a priority on academics and DePauw is a challenging school academically. I think I'm ready for it."
Avery is the daughter of Nicole and Jason Christy.
DePauw University was founded in 1837 located in Greencastle, IN. DePauw is a private university and rates as one of the top liberal arts schools in the nation and is ranked #1 in the state of Indiana.
Avery’s academic rank in her class is 15th out of 234 students and she has a GPA of 4.02.
The Tigers have made the NCAA Div. III tournament six of the past seven years including the last four straight. DePauw head coach Deb Zellers has been at the school for 26 seasons and is the program's winningest coach.
On-campus this coming Fall, Avery will be joining fellow PHS graduate and basketball standout, Nick Felke.
After graduating from DePauw with a major in Biology, Avery plans to continue her education in medical school and ultimately pursue a career in pediatrics.
"I'm excited to get involved on campus and meet new people," she said. "I'm looking forward to playing four more years of volleyball and upping my game."
During her athletic career at PHS, Avery competed in three different sports; Swimming, Tennis, and Volleyball. She was an all-conference selection in volleyball the past two seasons, and this season was named team captain and Academic All-State.
"She's a hard worker," said Plymouth coach Jon Hutton. "Even on some of the few Saturdays, we had off she always wanted to get in the gym and get more work in. She will be missed next year. She is a phenomenal person as well."