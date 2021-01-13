PLYMOUTH — It was a Senior Night NLC street fight for Plymouth's wrestlers but NorthWood had one more break as they took a 45-30 win at Plymouth.
The Rockies were within three headed to the final two matches and appeared on the way to a possible tie but NorthWood's Wes Yoder was able to get a break when Plymouth's Cadyn Smith, leading 7-0 in the match, had a bit too much momentum on a move, allowing Yoder gain a quick advantage and jump to a pin.
NorthWood's Connor Ratcliff was then able to ride out Kyle Richey's challenge for another pin for the final tally.
