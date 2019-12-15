MERRILLVILLE — Plymouth wrestlers traveled to Merrillville Saturday to wrestle in their invitational. The Rockies went 3-2 on the day in their five matches.
They started the day 0-2 as they fell to Lafayette Harrison 48-30 and then to the Hobart Brickies 42-27. They finished the day winning their last three matches over Penn 51-18, Hammond Morton 65-6, and Highland 60-16.
Going 5-0 on the day for the Rockies were Graham Calhoun (170 lbs) and Dominic Smith (126 lbs). Zach Truitt (160 lbs) went 4-0. Jordan Howard (138 lbs), Reggie Vasquez (195 lbs), Diego Garcia (220 lbs), and Andrew Himes (185 lbs) all went 4-1.
The Saturday results put the Rockies at 10-5 on the year. They travel to Northwood Thursday night for their next match. JV matches will begin at 6:45.
The JV Pilgrims and Coach Travis Meister hosted a 23 team JV Invitational at The Rock Saturday morning. Nearly 250 wrestlers participated in the individual tournament. No team scores were kept.
The Rockies had two 1st place finishers. Dominic Munoz (132) and Cam Shively (138) both placed 1st. Dominic Giordano (120), Mason Keller (132), and Grant Keirn(160) all finished 2nd.
Merrillville Team results:
Plymouth 30 vs Harrison 48
Plymouth 27 vs Hobart 42
Plymouth 51 vs Penn 18
Plymouth 65 vs Hammond Morton 6
Plymouth 60 vs Highland 16
Individual results:
120 Max Howard 2-3
126 Dominic Smith 5-0
132 Nate Derifield 3-2
138 Jordan Howard 4-1
145 Tyler Richey 3-2
152 Dawson Stutler 0-5
160 Zach Truitt 4-0
170 Graham Calhoun 5-0
182 Cage Long 3-2
195 Reggie Vazquez 4-1
220 Diego Garcia 4-1
285 Andrew Himes 4-1