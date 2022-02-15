boys
Due to growing concerns with the forecasted weather for Thursday this week, the NLC Boys Basketball Game scheduled for Thursday Feb 17, 2022 has been moved AHEAD one day to Wednesday Feb 16, 2022.   
 
The JV game will tip at 6:15 pm at Goshen High School on Wednesday Feb 16, 2022.  
 
Please call the PHS Athletic office (574-936-3215) if you have any questions.

