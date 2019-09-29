CULVER - In spite of the rain on Saturday morning, the show must go on when it comes to the NLC Tennis Tourney. The tourney finished indoors on the campus of Culver Academy. The final round of the tourney began a couple hours late, but it was finally completed in the early evening hours Saturday.
Grant Houin playing #1 singles for the Pilgrims finished in 4th place. He fell in the 3rd place match to his Goshen opponent 6-1, 6-4.
Playing #2 singles was Nic Bagley. He won his 3rd place match Saturday afternoon 6-3, 6-2.
Bennett Christy playing #3 singles finished in 4th place after falling in his match to Northridge 6-3, 6-1.
Drew Harrell/Adam Hunter had the highest finish for the Pilgrims at #1 doubles in 2nd place. They lost their championship match to Northwood 7-5, 6-2.
Ethan Strain/Hugh Smith playing #2 doubles finished in 3rd place after winning their match. They defeated their Concord opponent 6-1, 6-3.
Overall the Pilgrims finished in 3rd place scoring 37 points during the tournament. Northwood won the tourney scoring 48 points.
To determine an overall NLC Tennis champion, the league combines the regular season results with the NLC Tourney results. The Pilgrims finished in a 3rd place tie using the regular season results. Combining that with the NLC Tourney results, the Pilgrims finished in 3rd place overall.
Below is the final overall results of NLC Tennis for 2019:
1 Northwood
2 Northridge
3 Plymouth
4 Concord
5 Goshen
6 Warsaw
7 Wawasee
8 Elkhart Memorial