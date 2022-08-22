Plymouth hosted its annual Crossroads Classic double-dual format tourney on Saturday, playing two Fort Wayne area schools, Leo and FW Carroll. Plymouth lost both matches Saturday, 4-1 to Leo and 5-0 to FW Carroll.
