PLYMOUTH - After three straight days of tennis under hot and humid conditions, the Plymouth High School girls tennis team earned the Northern Lakes Conference championship after the completion of the NLC tourney Friday at the Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex.
Actually, the Lady Pilgrims won it on Day 2, but more on that later.
Going into the season-ending tourney that started Wednesday, Plymouth and Warsaw were tied with 7.5 points each after going 6-1 during the NLC regular season round-robin play. NorthWood and Northridge were tied for third with 5.5 points. But after securing spots in four of the five championship matches during Thursday’s semifinal round, it was mathematically impossible for any other team to catch the Lady Pilgrims.
