Plymouth takes big win to round two
PLYMOUTH — Aubrey Vervynckt had a big night with the hat trick as Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims came away with a 10-0 win over South Bend Washington to set up a sectional semi-final rematch with John Glenn on Thursday.
Mia Wojick had a pair of goals in the win. Lauren Manges, Emma Cook, Rachel Kaylor, Julia Kinney and Kaylee Dragani also found the goal for the Lady Rockies.
#19 ranked Plymouth is now 10-5-1.
•PLYMOUTH 10, S.B. WASHINGTON 0
at Kindt Soccerplex
Scoring
Goal: Aubrey Vervynct - No Assist (PK)
Goal: Aubrey Vervynct - Lauren Manges
Goal: Lauren Manges
Goal: Aubrey Vervynct
Goal: Mia Wojick - No Assist (deflection)
Goal: Emma Cook - Assist Lexi Rose
Goal: Mia Wojick
Goal: Rachel Kaylor
Goal: Julia Kinney
Goal: Kaylee Dragani - Assist Dafne Arriaga
Record: Plymouth 10-5-1