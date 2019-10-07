Kaylor shoots

Rachel Kaylor had a goal for Plymouth's Lady Rockies

 Photo by Rudy Marquez

Plymouth takes big win to round two

PLYMOUTH — Aubrey Vervynckt had a big night with the hat trick as Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims came away with a 10-0 win over South Bend Washington to set up a sectional semi-final rematch with John Glenn on Thursday.

Mia Wojick had a pair of goals in the win. Lauren Manges, Emma Cook, Rachel Kaylor, Julia Kinney and Kaylee Dragani also found the goal for the Lady Rockies.

#19 ranked Plymouth is now 10-5-1.

•PLYMOUTH 10, S.B. WASHINGTON 0

at Kindt Soccerplex

Scoring

Goal: Aubrey Vervynct - No Assist (PK)

Goal: Aubrey Vervynct - Lauren Manges

Goal: Lauren Manges

Goal: Aubrey Vervynct

Goal: Mia Wojick - No Assist (deflection)

Goal: Emma Cook - Assist Lexi Rose

Goal: Mia Wojick

Goal: Rachel Kaylor

Goal: Julia Kinney

Goal: Kaylee Dragani - Assist Dafne Arriaga

Record: Plymouth 10-5-1

