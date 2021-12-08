PLYMOUTH - The Plymouth girls swim team continued in their winning ways as they beat the NorthWood Panthers by a final of 136-49
The boys had one of their best showings of the year on Tuesday against Northwood. Against a larger team, the Plymouth boys lost the depth battle but showed success in several best times, falling 122-64.
Plymouth top finishers:
Girls 200 Medley Relay, 2:06.09 - 1st, Lucy Keirn, Summer South, Marley Houin, Aumrie Weiss
Boys 200 Medley Relay, 1:52.92 - 1st, Fitz Holm, Joseph Stauffer, Jackson Bougher, Sean Janda
Girls 200 Free - (Plymouth swept the top three times) Summer South 1st, Kyleigh Kara 2nd (personal best), Kelsey Vanlue 3rd,
Girls 200 IM - (Plymouth swept the top three) Lucy Keirn 1st (personal best), Morgan Langfeldt 2nd, Sophie Wray 3rd
Boys 200 IM - Joseph Stauffer 2nd
Girls 50 Free - (Plymouth swept top three) Aumrie Weiss 1st, Kieran Gritton 2nd, Maddy Thangam 3rd
Boys 50 Free - Jackson Bougher 2nd
Girls Diving - Madi Hauptmann 2nd, Desi Esquivel 3rd
Boys Diving - Sean Janda 2nd
Girls 100 Fly - (Plymouth swept the top three) Marley Houin 1st, Kyleigh Kara 2nd, Sophie Wray 3rd
Boys 100 Fly - Fitz Holm 1st
Girls 100 Free - Aumrie Weiss 2nd
Girls 500 Free - (Plymouth swept the top three) Izzie Wray 1st, Kelsey Vanlue 2nd, Claire Lewandowski 3rd
Girls 200 Free Relay, 2:02.85 - 1st, Maddy Thangam, Morgan Langfeldt, Kyleigh Kara, Kieran Gritton
Girls 100 Backstroke - Lucy Keirn 1st
Boys 100 Backstroke - Fitz Holm 1st
Girls 100 Breaststroke - Marley Houin 2nd
Boys 100 Breaststroke - Joseph Stauffer 1st
Girls 400 Free Relay - (Plymouth swept the top three)
Summer South, Lucy Keirn, Aumrie Weiss, Marley Houin 1st, Kelsey Vanlue, Kyleigh Kara, Alexis Doll, Kieran Gritton 2nd, Izzie Wray, Grace Martin, Sophie Wray, Emma Jackson 3rd.
Plymouth will now shift gears to prepare for the Wawasee Invitational this Saturday.