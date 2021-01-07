PLYMOUTH - It was a night to celebrate the commitment of Plymouth's senior swimmers and the girl's team fell just short of a win in that celebration falling to Wawasee by a 94-88 final.
The Plymouth boys with just eight swimmers held their own against the Warriors but fell 139-28.
It became a night of hurdles for the swimmers as the electronic timing system malfunctioned and early on in the meet, the timing was sent back to a past era as times were taken by hand and then compiled by hand to determine the scoring.
It didn't seem to bother the Plymouth girls who came just shy of an NLC win in honoring their senior's diver Maggie Bradway, Raven Gritton, Rachel Jacobs, and Claudia Marohn.
See the story in The Pilot News.