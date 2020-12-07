It seems that I have to write more of this type of article far too frequently recently. It leaves me feeling heavy with feelings of sadness and my own mortality, but also feeling fortunate for the people and influences that I have had in my life.
Another one of those left us Friday morning to join his Lord and Saviour.
As a sportscaster at WTCA in Plymouth, Rick Derf, along with his partner Corky Lingle, was indeed the voice of sports in Plymouth, really in the entire community. I don't know if you could find a single sports fan in Marshall County during the late '60s to the '80s that doesn't have Rick Derf's voice narrating in their head when they think about the moments they remember from high school sports.
