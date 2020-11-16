PLYMOUTH - The Plymouth Athletic Department has instituted some attendance restrictions for athletic contests due to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the community in keeping with the Governor's executive order.
Plymouth Community Schools has adopted a policy of allowing only immediate family members into all extracurricular events.
A release on the PHS athletics website says, "Immediate family is defined as parents, siblings, and those living in the same household as the student-athlete."
The policy went into effect on Saturday and will be in force at all levels (high school, jr. high, and intermediate).
The release stated that "This fan expectation will remain in effect until further notice."