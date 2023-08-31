PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Pilgrims made it two in a row, this one an NLC win over Wawasee in a dogfight that went the distance 3-2 with scores of 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 25-9, 15-11.
Plymouth scratches out a win over Wawasee
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
