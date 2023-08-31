Ringer gantz

Tynley Gantz and Olivia Ringer converge at the ball in Plymouth's win over Wawasee.

 Pilot Photo/Rusty Nixon

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Pilgrims made it two in a row, this one an NLC win over Wawasee in a dogfight that went the distance 3-2 with scores of 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 25-9, 15-11.

