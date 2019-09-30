Plymouth’s Waymouth battles weather, wet course in regional round
KENDALVILLE — All good things must come to an end eventually.
Olivia Waymouth's senior golf season came to a close Monday afternoon at Noble Hawk in Kendallville in the East Noble Regional shooting a 47 on the front and a 46 on the back for a 93.
Waymouth’s strong suit — the putter — was decent but not enough to survive. Her regional score was two shots better than her season average, but not enough to advance to the State Finals this weekend at Prairie View in Carmel.
Rain overnight Friday into Saturday made the course unplayable on the originally scheduled date (Saturday).
The course didn't have much relief from the rain leading up to Monday as the area received additional rainfall on Sunday. Special local rules were in place as all bunkers were free relief for the players as they were filled with water. Lift clean and place for all shots today afforded players latitude to negotiate the casual water situations on each hole. With such waterlogged conditions shots ended when they struck the ground.
Play was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday but was delayed just over an hour as the fog was simply too much for player and spectator safety.
The decision to delay wasn't made till after our group ranged, attended the rules meeting, and coaches raised concern. Later starting groups, mainly teams, definitely had an advantage in regards to their warmup time being closer to their actual first tee shots.
The round started with promise on the opening tee shot. After the approach shot fell short of the green left, Waymouth chipped in for a birdie to begin the day -1.
Cybil Stillson of NorthWood was Medalist with a 67. In the same threesome with Waymouth, Madeleine Pape from Luers shot an impressive 34 on the front and 34 on the back for a 68.
Northridge golfer Ashley Brewster qualified for State as an individual.