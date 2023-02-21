INDIANAPOLIS - The IHSAA state wrestling matches wrapped up Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Plymouth High School junior Wesley Smith finishes his fine season with a record of 46-5 and eighth place at state in the 145-pound weight class.
