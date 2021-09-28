PLYMOUTH - For the first time in more than a decade, Plymouth High School will have a female golfer competing at the state finals.
Annastasia Hutchings, the lone senior on this year’s Lady Pilgrims’ team, qualified by shooting the fourth-best round of all the players not on a qualifying team at the East Noble Regional Saturday. To do so, Hutchings had to finish her 18-hole round with one of her best nine-hole scores ever.
“It was a rough start, but there’s always chances to make up strokes later,” said Hutchings, who set a new personal record with a round of 80 at the difficult Noble Hawk Golf Club. She also set a new personal-best by hitting 10 greens in regulation.
