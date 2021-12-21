INDIANAPOLIS - Plymouth’s Taylor Delp was named MaxPreps Indiana high school Athlete of the Week.
Plymouth’s junior forward recorded her sixth and seventh double-double of the season with 24 points and 18 rebounds in a 49-37 win over Tippecanoe Valley and 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-40 win over Goshen. She is averaging 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.
“We are incredibly proud of Taylor’s hard work,” said Plymouth head coach Micaela Schalliol. “She is averaging a double double at 16.9 PPG and 11.1 RPG. For anyone who knows Taylor on a personal level knows that Taylor does not care about her numbers. She is a natural born competitor who is willing to do whatever she needs to do to help her team win. The Lady Pilgrims are grateful for Delp’s work ethic and leadership.”
Weekly finalists are released on MaxPreps every Tuesday and voting is conducted in a special poll. Voting ceases at noon on Mondays. The winners are announced the next day along with the next week's nominees.