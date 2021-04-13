ROCHESTER — Plymouth starter Tanner Feece couldn't have been much better on a chilly wind-blown night at Rochester as he went six innings to take a 5-2 win.
Feece had faced the minimum, taking a no-hitter into the fourth before Rochester shortstop Tarik McGlothin got an infield single to lead off the frame and break it up.
The Plymouth right-hander gave up just two hits and one walk, striking out five, and was rarely behind in the count to get his first win of the new season.
