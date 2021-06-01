PLYMOUTH — Tuesday evening the Plymouth School Board approved Micaela Box to be the next head coach of the Lady Pilgrims basketball team.
Box becomes the Pilgrim's 11th coach in program history and only the 3rd coach since 1992 (Dave Cox 1992-2011, Dave Duncan 2011-2021).
Coach Box is a 2016 Bremen High School graduate. While at Bremen, Coach Box excelled on the basketball court and on the softball field. She went on to play basketball collegiately at Grace College.
