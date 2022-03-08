PLYMOUTH — Children aged 4-16 (must be 4 by May 1/ must not be 17 before May 1) are eligible to participate in the Plymouth Junior League, Inc. baseball program.
The league has online registration simply:
-Go to the PJLB website at http://pjlb.activesports.com/
-Click on the Register tab on the top
of the page
-Click on the league you will be registering your child for and it will transfer you to the LeagueOne
website
-The website is able to take registrations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
You can also register in person held at The Coffee Lodge (225 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth) on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 :00 p.m.
Cost is $90 per child or $150 max per family (two children).
Drafts will be held in April and practices will begin soon after.
New and used T-ball equipment will be on sale at in-person registration. Any questions you can email plymouthjuniorleagueinc@gmail.com or contact any board member.