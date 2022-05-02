PLYMOUTH - Two of the better high school tennis teams in the area - that happen to be sectional foes - met at the Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex Monday.
Behind a fast start on all courts and a marathon three-set win, it was Plymouth coming away with the 5-0 win over Bremen.
“Bremen is the reigning sectional champ. I’m excited about how we played,” said Plymouth head coach Brad Haeck. “We started well, Bremen made a charge at the end of the first set at 2 and 3 singles, but we battled through and did a nice job.”
See the full story in The Pilot News.