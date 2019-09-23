PLYMOUTH - A good volleyball team will have one or two strong hitters. What if you have eight?
That is the number of Plymouth players that joined the hit parade Monday as the Lady Pilgrims defeated Knox in three straight sets at home.
Sara Hunter had eight kills to lead that category, while teammates Miranda German and Alain Clady added seven each, followed by Chloe Holten and Madison Figg with six apiece.
“We had a really good night,” said Plymouth head coach Jon Hutton. “It was good to be able to play like we’re capable of playing. It’s exciting to see all the potential. There are some fantastic athletes out there. There are some great personalities and great teammates. This is how good this team can be.”
The first set was the tightest. There were eight ties, the last coming at 14-all, but Plymouth was at the start of an 11-0 run at that point with Avery Christy serving and ultimately won, 25-19, on a Clady kill.
“Avery is a girl you just can’t do without in terms of running the court and being calm, attacking at angles, and directing the offense,” added Hutton. “She is a fantastic leader and makes the right things happen at the right time.”
Six different Lady Pilgrims had kills in the first set and the team outhit the Lady Redskins, 16-1. Figg and Clady had four put-aways each and German added three.
“Alaina is very versatile,” said Hutton of the senior middle hitter. “She can do it all. She swings hard, she comes up and tips, she controls. Randi (German) makes great adjustments to the ball and attacks. She does a fantastic job in the moment and staying very calm. We love her serve, her defense, and outstanding hitter.”
Consecutive runs of 4-1, 5-1, then 6-1, quickly ran the score to 15-4 in the second set and Plymouth won, 25-9. Seven different players had kills, including three by Hunter and the game-ender by Maddie Mann.
With PHS leading just 8-6 in the third, an 8-0 run spearheaded by four aces from Clare Sheedy provided the cushion for a 25-16 win.
“Clare had that string of aces. That was fantastic,” Hutton said. “She’s coming back from an injury and playing hard. She’s ready to ball now.”
Six players had kills, with Holten and Hunter pounding three each. In fact, the point of the night involved that pair, as Knox made a strong hit that Plymouth barely got a hand on, Audie Plothow somehow got an arm on the next touch to keep it alive, then Hunter ran halfway to the bleachers and was able to get the ball back across the net. After Knox returned the ball, Holten finished the point with a kill for the comfortable 20-8 lead that would never be threatened.
“I love to see Maddie (Figg), Chloe (Holten), and Sara (Hunter) play like that,” Hutton said of the sophomore hitters. “That’s one of the best nights that I’ve seen Sara light up and bring that ‘A’ game. To see that energy she can bring to the floor.”
Plymouth travels to Elkhart Memorial today while Knox hosts Hebron on Wednesday.
• PLYMOUTH DEF. KNOX 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
At Plymouth
Plymouth stats
Kills - Sara Hunter 8, Miranda German 7, Alaina Clady 7, Chloe Holten 6, Madison Figg 6
Aces - Clare Sheedy 5, Sydni Weir 3, Holten, Kenzie Snyder, German
Knox stats
Kills - Jayla Williams, Brianna Korcha, Joie Grenner
Aces - Grenner 4, Jennifer Conner, Nichole Vandy, Williams
Records: Plymouth 13-9 (2-2 NLC), Knox 3-12