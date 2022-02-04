MISHAWAKA - One rematch is out of the way and another one looms on the horizon as Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims will head to the sectional final Saturday night beating LaPorte for the second time this season 49-37.
The win sets up an NLC rematch with Mishawaka who claimed their spot in the final earlier in the night with a 57-50 win over Michigan City.
Despite six first-quarter turnovers, the Slicers were able to keep pace through the first 10 minutes.
"Our defense wasn't as solid as I was hoping for it to be," said Plymouth head coach Micaela Schalliol. "Defense is about effort and we need to be sure that we are stepping it up tomorrow night."
"We mixed up our defenses pretty good," she said. "I feel like we were able to force most of their turnovers when we were in our 13 (1-3-1) but they did find their shooters so we had to pull out of it."
The three-point shooting of Miya Simmons kept LaPorte in the game early, but then Plymouth found a weapon of their own in Ellie Jones.
"Ellie Jones stepped up huge from the outside," said Schalliol. "I told our guards that if we feed it to the post and your man doubles then you have to cut, you have to find a window. Ellie did that extremely well and Lena (Jones) did it down the stretch."
"Ellie is our defensive specialist and it's really good to see her step up offensively."
Ellie went off for eight of her 10 points in the second quarter helping the Pilgrims to stretch their lead to 14 at the half and they would never look back.
LaPorte was able to make some runs behind 14 points from Aydin Shreves and 12 more from Isabella Schreeg in the second half and cut the lead back to single digits but it would not be enough.
"(Aydin Shreves) is an amazing player as well as (Isabella Schreeg)," said Schalliol. "They get to the basket really, really well and efficiently, and like I said our on-ball defense wasn't where it needed to be tonight."
Plymouth was able to follow their game plan to push the ball into the post to their "twin towers" late in the game to seal the victory.
Taylor Delp had a big night with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Sheedy had eight with five boards.
Plymouth (15-9) will take on host Mishawaka (14-10) for the sectional title Saturday night with a tip time of 7 p.m.
*PLYMOUTH 49, LaPORTE 37
at Mishawaka
Plymouth 12 29 36 49
LaPorte 8 15 25 37
Plymouth (49) - Hunter 0 0-0 0, E. Joes 4 2-4 10, Delp 6 3-5 15, Hopple 0 0-0 0, M. Mann 1 0-0 2, L. Jones 3 0-0 7, Dragani 2 0-0 5, Krupp 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, Sheedy 4 0-1 8. Totals 21 5-10 49.
LaPorte (37) - Shreves 5 4-5 14, Reaves 0 0-0 0, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Simmons 3 0-0 9, Allen 0 1-2 1, riley 0 1-2 1, Schreeg 3 6-7 12. Totals 11 12-16 37.
3 Pt. FG - Plymouth 2-10 (L. Jones, Dragani), LaPorte 3 (Simmons 3).
Rebounds - Plymouth 23 (Delp 8), LaPorte 22 (Shreves 7).
Assists - Plymouth 17 (L. Jones 7), LaPorte 2 (Shreves 2).
Steals - Plymouth 12 (L. Jones 5), LaPorte 6 (Allen 2).
Turnovers - Plymouth 11, LaPorte 12.