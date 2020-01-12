VALPARAISO — Plymouth Gymnastics traveled to Valparaiso High School for the Valparaiso Pairs Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Along with the host school and Plymouth, the five-team competition also included Elkhart Central, Logansport, and Lake Central.
The PHS duo of Kyla Heckaman placed 7th with a score of 34.250 to earn 4 points in the pairs competition, which gave Plymouth 3rd place.
As a team, Plymouth scored 99.800 points overall. Valparaiso won the competition with a total of 29 points for their pairs.
Next up for PHS Gymnastics, they will be hosting the Plymouth Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 18. The competition will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the multipurpose room at PHS.
Plymouth individual scores:
Vault — Dorothy Karris 7.900, Kasi Harner 7.600, Jayla Mitchell 7.200, Rachel Kaylor 6.800.
Bars — Karris 7.500, Tessa Hutchinson 5.500, Rachel Kaylor 3.700, Mia Wojcik 3.200.
Beam — Kyla Heckaman 9.400, Harner 7.800, Wojcik 6.400, Caitlin Davidson 5.100.
Floor—Heckaman 9.450, Davidson 6.650, Mitchell 5.600.