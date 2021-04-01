PLYMOUTH — A year away from a record-breaking year in 2019 Plymouth's golfers are very anxious to get back on the links and keep that momentum going.
Two years ago the Pilgrims won the NLC conference title for just the second time in school history. How the team can follow that almost two years later remains to be seen.
"We've got a lot of unknowns heading into this season and I'm excited for the unknown element," said Plymouth coach Ben Waymouth. "We've had a very limited time on the course so far. This week is our first outside week. A fair amount of the golf courses in the area don't open up until after our spring break and we have a good amount of players that travel during the break so it's hard to see what you have until you get on the course time, especially in a COVID year where none of our freshmen got to play."