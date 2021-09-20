PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's girl's golfers have earned themselves a day off of school on Friday. They won't be sleeping in though, in fact, they will be beating the sunrise and boarding a bus headed for regional play at Noble Hawk Golf Course in Kendallville for a shot at a trip to the state championship.
The ladies advanced with a team round of 354 in sectional play at Stonehenge in Warsaw last weekend. It was good for second place behind one of the best programs in the northern half of the state in NorthWood who won their fourth sectional in a row.
The score was the best for Plymouth since they shot a 351 to win the sectional in 2007.
