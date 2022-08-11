PLYMOUTH — Claire McDonald's birdie putt on hole number nine was the highlight as the Plymouth girls took a two stroke win over LaPorte 189-191.
Latest News
- Marshall County Park and Recreation Board meet
- Plymouth girls take tight win
- State Health Department partners with the milk bank to provide milk for Hoosier babies
- Lincoln and PHS Alumnus of the Year 2022 - The REES
- Towns in the county begin to see improvement in trash service
- Argos Public Library offers a Little Free Library to the community
- Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
- Update on crash involving Rep. Walorski
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on crash involving Rep. Walorski
- Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
- City of Plymouth grieves the loss of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
- Lincoln and PHS Alumnus of the Year 2022 - The REES
- Plymouth girls take tight win
- Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- Congresswoman Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
- Demis making waves in local sailing
- Teall golf outing set for Labor Day weekend
- LaVille High School to start a coffee shop to give students hands-on marketing and business experience
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.