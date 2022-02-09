Saturday's girls regional basketball game with Plymouth against Lake Central will be held at LaPorte High School.
The game is 11:00 AM EASTERN TIME.
There will be no cash sales at the gate for the regional. Fans may purchase tickets using the following link or use a debit / credit card at the gate.
Single and Season ticket link
CHAMPIONSHIP ONLY TICKET LINK
