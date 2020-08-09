MONTICELLO - The Plymouth girls golf team competed in the Twin Lakes Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello.
Plymouth shot a 407 good for seventh overall. The girls improved 12 shots as a squad from Tuesday's tournament at Pretty Lake.
"The tough Pete Dye designed course challenged the shot-making and short game of our players," said Plymouth coach Ben Waymouth.
Senior Olivia Horvath led the Pilgrims with a season-best 96. The front-nine featured back to back pars on 2 and 3 as well as 8 and 9. Olivia led the squad in fairways off the tee, seven, and greens in regulation, six.
"Her shot-making and the confidence she drew from it was great to witness," said Waymouth. "For all the girls today putting was more than a challenge on fast undulating greens. Tough pin positions were abundant. Putting accounted for nearly half of each player's total. On the positive, players from tee to green were hitting their marks and executing shots."
Rounding out the scoring for the Pilgrims were sophomore Claire McDonald 101, freshmen Hannah LaFree 105, junior Annastasia Hutchings 105, and sophomore Elaina McDonald 107. The shot of the day belonged to Annastasia - the lone team birdie on #10.
"Today was a great learning experience for our freshmen," said Waymouth. "Hanna LaFree improved five shots from Tuesday setting a new career-best. Fellow classmate Madison Hauptmann 117 played today as an individual. She improved her career-best by a shot. Both players gained experience and moxie today."
Next up for the ladies is a Wednesday nine-hole dual with Michigan City at Pretty Lake.