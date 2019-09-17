PLYMOUTH — Plymouth’s boys tennis team took a shut out win over conference foe Elkhart Memorial 5-0.
•PLYMOUTH 5, ELK. MEMORIAL 0
at Plymouth
# 1 singles — Grant Houin (P) beat Brad Walker 6-2, 6-2
#2 singles — Nic Bagley (P) beat Luke Leazenby 6-2, 6-1
#3 singles — Bennett Christy (P) beat Kameron Kast 6-2, 6-1
#1 doubles — Drew Harrell-Easton Strain (P) beat Zach Olena-Nate Schwain 6-0, 6-0
#2 doubles — Liam Fort-Hugh Smith (P) beat Garrett Culp-Ethan Leazenby 6-0, 7-5
JV Score — Plymouth 4, Elkhart Memorial 0
Records — Plymouth 6-6 (4-1)