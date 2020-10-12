PLYMOUTH – Monday afternoon Plymouth High School announced that the football game scheduled for this Friday with NorthWood has been canceled.
Quoting the release:
“With health and safety of the student-athletes in mind, the Plymouth Rockie Football game scheduled for Friday night vs Northwood has been canceled. The coaching staff will focus on reconditioning the players to prepare them for their next contest in the first round of the IHSAA 4A tournament.
The Rockies are scheduled to open Sectional 18 play on Friday, 10/23/20 vs the New Prairie Cougars. The game will be played at The Rockpile."